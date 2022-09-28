Man remanded after punching woman in the face during drunken argument

A Camperdown man in his 40s has been charged with intentionally causing injury after savagely punching his partner in the face during a drunken assault.
The man, who cannot be identified because that would reveal the identity of the victim, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court via a video link with the Warrnambool police station cells on Wednesday.
He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until Monday, October 10, when he already had other matters listed in the Warrnambool court.
The man, who is well known to Camperdown police, has been charged with intentionally causing injury, wilfully causing damage and breaching a court order.
Police allege the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, and his partner argued on Tuesday about 5.30pm.
During that argument it's alleged the man punched the woman to the face with a heavy blow.
She was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital where scans were performed.
The result of the scans is not known at this stage but it was suspected the woman had facial fractures.
The man did not make a bail application in Hamilton court on Wednesday.
