WARRNAMBOOL needs dedicated live music venues and festival for the scene to thrive, says a south-west musician.
Jun Parker was one of about 30 musicians and booking agents to attend a live music forum at Lighthouse Theatre this week.
Attendees were given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the city's music scene following the new 10-day music festival Warrnambool Live held in September.
Mr Parker said Warrnambool could have a name as a music city.
"It's quite interesting Warrnambool has had less attention in music than it probably deserves," he said.
"There could be a lot more things happening."
Mr Parker said a festival could be held in Warrnambool that could attract patrons from Melbourne and other regional areas.
"I think Warrnambool city has enough brand name value that it's gained in the last few years," he said.
"You could section off part of Lake Pertobe (to set up a performance space)."
Live Music Office engagement and projects manager Lucy Joseph said while there was a need for dedicated music venues, there needed to be a diverse range of places to host shows.
Ms Joseph said this was an ongoing conversation the local community had to keep discussing and advocating to Warrnambool City Council.
She said there were two main issues discussed on the night - the need for more networking opportunities and a centralised resource of information such as a database of local musicians, venues and a gig guide.
The group also discussed what it and the council could do for the city's music scene tomorrow, in 12 months and in 5 and 10 years.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
