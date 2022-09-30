Midfield Meat is operating at only 50 per cent capacity as the Warrnambool business continues to await a government decision on its housing plan for Merrivale.
In March, the company unveiled plans for a housing village for workers which would initially provide accommodation for about 100 staff.
The future of that project is in the hands of the state government, general manager Dean McKenna said.
"We're just waiting," he said.
"We're still committed to that project down there. We're coming up two years on it and we're still waiting."
The first stage of the Merrivale project includes modern cabin-style accommodation as well as facilities such as kitchens, laundrettes, basketball courts and a gym.
Midfield project manager Malerie Janes had described the project, which would cost millions, as "like a Big4 caravan park for workers but there would be no caravans".
Mr McKenna said the feedback from the community had been positive.
He said he had had plenty of personal calls about it from existing residents and potential buyers in Merrivale.
Mr McKenna said the lack of accommodation for workers was restricting operations.
"We're back to about 50 per cent production. Day shift is nearly fully manned and that's why we are scurrying for accommodation so we can put more people on both local and immigrants," he said.
Mr McKenna said there appeared to be a few more rental properties available in Warrnambool, although not in the volume the company needed to bolster workforce numbers.
He said they could fire-up to 100 per cent capacity if they could accommodate more workers.
"We're very positive of the outlook."
In July, he said the plant was operating at only 44 per cent capacity.
N OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
What are the issues most important to you at November's state election? Have your say and we will then campaign on the issues you choose. Tell us what matters most to you:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.