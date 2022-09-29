The Standard

Great Britain match rifle team visiting Warrnambool Shipwreck Coast 1000 Challenge

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Tim Free will test his ability against some of the finest match rifle shooters on Sunday.

Warrnambool rifle range will host some of the best match rifle shooters in the world on Sunday as part of the Shipwreck Coast 1000 Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.