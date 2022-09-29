Warrnambool rifle range will host some of the best match rifle shooters in the world on Sunday as part of the Shipwreck Coast 1000 Challenge.
The event, scheduled for 12.30pm, will see shooters from team Great Britain test themselves against some of the best in Country Victoria as they aim to hit a target 1000 yards away.
The challenge features four legs - held in Bacchus Marsh, Warrnambool, Hamilton and Maryborough - and culminates in the Woomera Trophy match in Stawell on October 15. The match is the premier event for long-range match rifle shooting and sees an Australian team face Great Britain for the Woomera Trophy.
The Woomera Trophy event has been held nine times in the past, with the last coming in 2019, when Great Britain was victorious.
North Warrnambool Rifle Club range officer John Laird is looking forward to Sunday's leg and said it was a "coup for the city, some might say".
"This is a very precise endeavour and for the average shooter it is a challenge," he said. "The locals will come from far and wide - Portland, Stawell, Hamilton, Maryborough and Horsham - and the best of the best with the best of the best will compete.
"They're shooting into a bullseye the size of a Four and Twenty meat pie."
Laird said Tim Free and Rob Sandlant would compete on Sunday on behalf of North Warrnambool Rifle Club.
