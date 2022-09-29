OPENING: DC Farran Oval, Mortlake Recreation Reserve social room, 6-8pm.
LAUNCH: Catherine's Handstand, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 6-8pm.
WORKSHOP: Music Victoria: music industry workshop and panel, Lighthouse Theatre, from 10am.
COMEDY: Arj Barker, Lighthouse Theatre, 8-9.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Portland Arts Centre, 7.30-9.30pm. Gaz and Jen, Flying Horse and Bar Brewery, from 8pm. Buzzard Breath, The Cally Hamilton, from 8.30pm. Soul Chisel Jimmy Barnes tribute band, Rafferty's Tavern, from 7pm.
TOUR: Stained Glass bus tour, starts at Hamilton Gallery, 10.30am-4.30pm.
ACTIVITY: South West Youth Fest Warrni Scavenger Hunt, Flagstaff Hill at 4pm then music and BBQ at Brophy Community and Youth Complex, finishes at 7.30pm.
SATURDAY
MARKET: Young Entrepreneurs Market, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-2pm.
OPENING: Flagstaff Hill open night and twilight cannon firing, from 5pm.
LIVE MUSIC: The Monaros and The Stripp. Port Campbell Hotel, from 8pm. LITTER with Convict Class and Hip Crack, Commercial Hotel Hamilton, from 9pm. DNT, The Cally Hamilton, from 9.30pm.
WORKSHOPS: Puppetry masterclass, One Day Studios, 10am-4pm and Sunday. Gelli printing workshop, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-12.30pm.
FESTIVAL: Warrnambool Multicultural Festival, Civic Green, 10am-4pm.
TALK: Madeleine Peters in conversation with Dr Raafat Ishak, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 11am-noon.
WALK: 5km walk welcomed at parkrun, Port Fairy, 8am, every Saturday.
FLOWERS: Warrnambool and District Orchid Show, OLHC Primary School Hall (and Sunday), from 9am.
LIVE MUSIC: Beachniks, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Eric Read with comedy and ventriloquism, Warrnambool RSL, 5-7.30pm. Mick Hughes, The Cally Hamilton, from 5.30pm. Project Sookie Sooke playing jazz music, Frolic Lane, 3-6pm.
SHOW: Bunkasaurus, Lighthouse Theatre, 10.30-11.30am.
WALK: Walking off the War Within 2022 memorial event, Lake Pertobe, 7.30am-2pm, with a community picnic, stalls, live music and activities from 10am-2pm.
MARKET: Camperdown Rotary Market, under the elm trees on Manifold Street, 8.30am-1pm.
TUESDAY
AGM: BPW South West October 2022 dinner and AGM, Phoenix Cafe, from 6.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.