The Standard

Port Fairy overseas import Jason Perera back in Australia, raring to go ahead of 2022-23 WDCA season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star recruit Jason Perera is back in Australia and will play for Port Fairy once again. Picture by Chris Doheny

It's difficult for Jason Perera to hide the affection he feels playing cricket for Port Fairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.