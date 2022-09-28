It's difficult for Jason Perera to hide the affection he feels playing cricket for Port Fairy.
After all he's achieved at the club, the affection would be both ways.
The two-time Warrnambool and District Cricket Association player of the year - one of the modern greats of the competition - is back in Australia and ready to go for the opening round after missing out in 2021-22 due to border restrictions.
The Sri Lankan has a formidable record in the competition, having taken 167 wickets from 79 matches at an incredible average of 12.99 and 2232 runs at 31.89 including three centuries.
He has also featured seven times at country week level for the association.
He told The Standard he was thrilled to be back playing cricket in Australia and loved the Port Fairy community.
"I really want to play for the Pirates - they're all good people, I've played a lot of seasons with them," he said.
"I'm looking forward to playing with them again, that's why I've come back here.
"They're good people, very loyal, good cricketers - I love to play here."
The champion all-rounder arrived back on Sunday and was straight back into the thick of it in preparation for the division one season, training with the club throughout the week.
He said the one thing on his mind this season was silverware with the Pirates in what looms as yet another tight season.
"I trained with them (Tuesday), I think we have a really good team this year - hopefully we can win the flag the season, I'll give them my 200 per cent effort," he said.
"I hope to win the flag this season."
Perera - a former Sri Lankan under 19 player - comes back to Australia having spent the off-season playing with Ragama in the Sri Lanka first-class competition, enjoying the experience and continuing to develop his game.
The 29-year-old played a handful of matches and now has five first-class and 15 List A matches against his name.
"I chatted to a lot of good players and had a really good experience with them. There was some good practice sessions and good cricket," he said.
"I had a really great experience with them. I played four or five one-day games and three-day games.
"I learnt how to build an innings, play against good bowlers, what to expect against them and I learned a lot."
The Pirates kick off their WDCA division one campaign against West Warrnambool in a one-day match on Saturday, October 8 at J.J Colledge Oval.
