Work on new Terang battery storage facility set to start next year

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:00am
A $125 million battery storage facility in Terang will be operational by the end of 2024 after a $7 million funding boost from the state government this week. It is one of two projects on the drawing board for the town.

Work on a new $125 million battery at Terang is set to start in the New Year and be operational by 2024.

