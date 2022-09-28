Offender given opportunity to break cycle of crime

A Casterton recidivist offender has been jailed for six months and placed on another corrections order despite being found unsuitable by expert officers.
Luke John McKenzie, 40, of Whyte Street, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
One brief of evidence contained 13 charges while a second brief related to breaching a court order.
The charges included false imprisonment, making a threat to kill, stalking, causing criminal damage, committing an offence on bail and breaching a court order.
Lawyer Talia Tringall said her client was sick of going in and out of jail and had reached a turning point in relation to his cycle of drug use and offending.
She said he was not motivated previously but had now expressed remorse and asked to be placed on a corrections order.
An Office Of Corrections officer told the court McKenzie had previously been found not suitable for a corrections order.
He said his office had concerns due to McKenzie's past history and the escalation in offending involving the most recent charges.
McKenzie has already served 38 days in custody.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa impose a six-month term of imprisonment, minus the 38 days already served, which will be followed by a 15-month CCO.
He said there would also be judicial monitoring put in place for April 27 next year and he warned McKenzie if he was not complying with the CCO he would be breached and resentenced.
"He has to put into practice what he says he's prepared to do. If not there will be a further term of imprisonment," Mr La Rosa said.
"Ultimately you will be the maker of your own destiny. Due to your priors it's inevitable that each time you come before court specific and general deterrence will be considered.
"You need to try and make every post a winner. The offending which come before me in August was concerning," he said.
