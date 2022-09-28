South-west schools are getting an out-of-hours care services boost as the state government launches a scheme to free up more people for work and study.
The Victorian government has invested $17 million which will be divided into grants up to $150,000 across two years for 121 schools to start or expand before and after school care programs.
Recipients in the region will include Casterton Primary School, Dartmoor Primary School, Macarthur Primary School, Terang College and Timboon P-12 School.
Timboon P-12 School principal Davin Reid said the funding would allow the school to run out-of-hours services for the first time under its roof.
"We're very happy about it," he said.
"We haven't had a before or after school service here.
"That's something we're pretty excited to get up an running.
Mr Reid said the program would offer "critical" support for the region's parents and carers.
"Families are crying out for it," he said.
"Being in a regional area, we've got more and more parents working in Warrnambool or going to Geelong.
"They want to drop their kids off a bit earlier and have them supervised... and even after school."
He said the flexibility afforded to parents to work or study more was beneficial to all industries.
"It's just going to make life easier for all parents," he said.
"It'll allow you to complete your job better and its better for employers."
Mr Reid said his school was in the process of sourcing an external agency to operate Timboon P-12's out-of-hours care, pointing out that this would also be a boon to the local jobs economy.
"We'll work with a provider and hopefully we've got enough mums or dads, or uni students that might be looking for a bit of part-time work," he said.
"A couple of hours here or there... it's just going to benefit all of us... and provide more employment opportunities for people that is flexible and family friendly."
Terang College principal Kath Tanner said she was thrilled for the school to be taking over out-of-hours care from Conrangamite Shire Council.
"It's really exciting for Terang College, we haven't been able to offer this before," she said.
"[Corangamite Shire] were really looking to hand this over to us... which we were really happy to do."
Ms Tanner said there had been increasing demand for before and after school programs which she was glad Terang College would finally be able to accommodate.
"It's a question parents that look to enrol their children in the school often ask," she said.
"Most of our parents are working and juggling school hours and working hours can be really challenging.
"This, in a small way, makes it easier for them."
She said the college's out-of-school-hours care would be also be available to Hampden Specialist School students when the school merges with Terang College's Strong Street campus.
"It'll be a really inclusive service open to both Hampden Specialist School and Terang College parents," she said.
Victorian Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said growing participation in the workforce meant it was important to have more programs to care for children outside of school hours.
"By creating more outside school hours care services, we're helping parents and carers to get back to work, study, or training," she said.
"These grants will provide a huge benefit to our schools and busy working families across the state."
Both Timboon P-12 School and Terang College have scheduled their out-of-school-hours care services to start in 2023.
