Western District Playing Area of lawn bowls will start its 2022-23 pennant season next week.
The first round of midweek pennant is set down for Tuesday, October 1 followed by weekend pennant starting on Saturday, October 15.
There are some changes to the overall composition this year in that each of divisions one, two and three of weekend pennant now comprise 12 teams, with the inclusion of Lawn Tennis and Dennington in division one.
There are only four weekend pennant divisions in total this year, dropping back from the five of the previous season, while midweek pennant retains four grades.
Both competitions will be played over 14 rounds with each pennant having a four-week break over the festive season with the last pre-Christmas games for weekend pennant being December 17 and midweek on December 20.
Weekend pennant will resume on January 14 and midweek on January 17.
Semi-finals for midweek will be played on February 14 and for weekend February 18, with the grand finals set down to be played at Dennington Bowls Club on Tuesday, February 28 and Saturday, March 4 respectively.
Many of the WDPA clubs are currently in the process of either having intra-club or inter-club practice matches in order to prepare for a good start to the season.
Many of the clubs are conducting their annual championship events for both ladies and men respectively, across the various categories of singles.
Pairs, triples and fours and in some cases mixed gender events of the above formats.
The WDPA championship events (as part of the state events calendar) will kick off this weekend with the mixed pairs being played at City Memorial Bowls Club on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 and the over 60 pairs for both women and men on Monday and Tuesday.
The women's championship will be conducted at Koroit while Terang will host the men's championship.
In general individual club happenings, Warrnambool Bowls Club has completed its men's and women's fours championships respectively with the winners of the men's championship being Paul Cameron, Mick Steel, Pat Kelly and Ben Cornick.
The runners-up were Bill Tory, Daryl Andrew, Colin Jensen and Brian McMahon.
In the women's competition, the winners were Rachael Savery, Shelley Crimmin, Marita Dalton and Lynne Moloney, with the runners-up being Jean Harkness, Barb Hill, Margaret Quinn and Immy Gill.
At City Memorial, both the women's and men's 2022-23 100 up singles championships will conclude this week with the women's semi-finals being played on Friday at 3pm with Julie Dosser playing Stephanie Hunt and Lynell Ness against Fay Duffield.
This will be followed at 6pm with the respective winners of these two encounters playing off in the grand final.
At the same time, the men's grand ginal will be played between Ken Bell and Matty Fleming.
Over at Port Fairy, its club will resume its monthly fours tournament, which will be held on the first Thursday in each of the next six months, starting on October 6.
Entries can be submitted via email to matchcommittee@portfairybowlsclub.com.au
Mortlake Bowls Club will celebrate its Centenary on Saturday, October 1 at 1pm.
Round one, Saturday, October 15
Grand final, Saturday, March 4
Four divisions
Round one, Tuesday, October 11
Grand final, Tuesday, February 28
Three divisions
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.