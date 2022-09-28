Rossander Angus will hold the first part of its complete dispersal of the stud on Friday.
The stud, established in 1966, will have an offering of cows and calves for sale at 10am at the Warrnambool Livestock Centre in Caramut Road.
Rossander Angus' Alison Anderson said the sale would feature autumn stud cows PTIC and calves at foot.
"The second dispersal sale of the spring cows and calves will be held later in the year," Mrs Anderson said.
"This is a unique and special sale of our lifetime of breeding stud Angus cattle.
"Over the years we have bred cattle from the famous and well-known dams in the Angus breed including Beeac, VickyN9, Jane, Eclypta, Moongarra, Estella, Willcoolan99, Kite, Dream, Mildred, Prue and Esters."
Rossander also has bloodlines from Mrs Anderson's father's stud Calvine and AI sires from the USA and Australia including 24J sires of cows, A241equator, Fletcher, TC Aberdine, Edmund, Innovation, Whitlock, Commander, Allied, Rainmaker, Moe, Fullpower, Blaster, Knockout, Effective, Beastmode, Eyes On You, Plantation and Iconic.
"Our breeding includes Millah Murrah, Merrigrange, Circle8, Tibaburra, Te Mania, Kurralta, Banquet and KO Angus.
Mrs Anderson said Rossander had been successful in winning all the top prizes at the royal and district agricultural shows across Australia, including the prestigious Horden trophy at the Sydney Royal Show.
"We've also won top prizes at Melbourne and Adelaide, Wodonga and had the most successful exhibit at Adelaide on six occasions," she said.
The stud's Black Marsha won the prestigious Puunyard trophy at the Melbourne Royal Show. Black Marsha was a direct descendent of the bull - Calvine stud's Puunyard Hero - that the trophy was named after.
Mrs Anderson has been selling Rossander bulls for a number of years and has hosted 21 on-property bull sales and three female sales over the years. "I would like to thank all of the staff who have helped over the years," she said.
For a list of cattle for sale contact JJ Kelly stock agent and Nutrien Livestock or Mrs Anderson on 0419 529 900.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
