The Standard

Terang Tornadoes put trust in new coach Josh Brebner ahead of 2022-23 CBL season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 28 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Tornadoes coach Josh Brebner (inset) is excited to see what players such as Ryley Hutchins can achieve.

NEW Terang Tornadoes coach Josh Brebner says defence will be a pillar of the team's ethos when the season tips off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.