NEW Terang Tornadoes coach Josh Brebner says defence will be a pillar of the team's ethos when the season tips off.
The Camperdown-based Brebner will lead the Country Basketball League club this summer after replacing Scott Judd in the role.
"I am a very defensive sort of coach and like to pick up on little holes and gaps through the games," he said.
"My philosophy in basketball is everyone can play offence but not many teams play defence that well."
Brebner will miss the Tornadoes' first game - an away fixture against Surfcoast Chargers on Saturday night - with Michael Payne to stand in.
He believes the team, which will play against the likes of Warrnambool, Portland and Horsham in the south west conference, will benefit from its youthful enthusiasm.
"My personal hope for the team is finals - I suppose everyone is hoping to make the finals portion of the competition and to be competitive in all aspects," Brebner said.
"Fitness will be a high priority and hopefully we can run out games a lot better.
"I think there's a lot of sides in the competition that are a little bit older so hopefully we can run out the games well on our end."
The father-of-three - his daughters are aged 9, 7 and 5 - said the coaching job "came at the right time".
"I was a bit surprised when I got the phone call but am very thankful for the opportunity and I have always wanted and aspired to get into a coaching role, whether that be basketball or footy," he said. "I have a young family but it's sort of come at the right time before they start their sporting careers."
Brebner, 41, has a long involvement with basketball. His brother Dean is a former NBL player.
"I haven't played at a very high level but have been involved with basketball most of my life," Brebner said. "I played with him (Dean) in the lower leagues. We're a basketball-orientated family."
Warrnambool Seahawks start their season with an away double-header against Colac Kookas and Ararat Redbacks while Portland Coasters have a road trip to play Colac on Sunday.
In the women's competition, Warrnambool Mermaids and Portland Coasters have byes and Terang Tornadoes play Surfcoast Chargers away on Saturday night.
