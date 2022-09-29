Young pint-sized entrepreneurs will operate mini stalls on Saturday, selling items they've handmade for the dedicated children's market.
Warrnambool Art Gallery education officer Megan Nicolson said the young entrepreneurs market would feature a range of products from handmade jewellery and accessories to plants and baked goods.
"The children are off making things and getting all prepared and excited about it," Ms Nicolson said.
"There's a lot of creative kids who don't have outlets in regional areas so for them to be able to engage in a space like this is quite unique."
She said there would be 30 different stalls and the children learnt about and refined their business understanding and used maths, presentation and design skills throughout the process.
The market was held for the first time as part of last year's Wallawar Festival and it was so popular the market is being held as its own standalone event this year.
"It was so gorgeous and so successful we decided to run just that event again," Ms Nicolson said.
"The children see what it's like to run a business and learn about sourcing products, whether they're making or finding them, and the process of selling the items and sharing them with an audience."
Warrnambool siblings Jazilla and Shamsa Samali are looking forward to each hosting an individual stall and making their own money at the market.
Jazilla, 10, will be selling stress balls, bracelets and macaroons which were a hit at last year's event, while Shamsa, 8, will be selling hairclips and headbands she made with her friend Sadie, and some brownies.
Mum Brenda O'Connor said it was a great chance for the girls to learn about profit and loss, with the market helping them understand real-life situations and how much products cost.
Each child will operate their mini stall for an hour-long session at the Warrnambool Art Gallery from 10am to 2pm. Stalls available. For information call 5559 4949.
