Koroit leader Seamus Brady believes his group is primed to be a strong all-format team this season.
The 2021-22 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two runners up will have to sit tight with a bye scheduled for the opening round but will start their season against Allansford-Panmure Green at home on Saturday, October 15.
The Saints all-rounder - who is a back-to-back club champion winner after two outstanding campaigns in a row - believes the Saints can go up another level.
"I'm excited, it's been a quick change over from footy to cricket but looking forward to it," he said.
"We've been utilising the indoor centre in Warrnambool for a while now, we've been there twice a week for a few weeks now.
"I think a lot of the blokes in the side have good belief, there's a good feeling - we went so close last year and it's a pretty similar team so we're desperate for it. Everyone's keen to get going.
"I reckon we're a pretty good two-day side as well, I think it's a good format for us and we've shown that in previous years."
MORE SPORT:
Brady, 22, has been elevated to vice-captain this season where he work closely with skipper Tom Sinnott and coach Mitch Lang.
"I was a bit surprised by it to be honest, I obviously love the coaching side of things as part of the junior sides," he said.
"It's something I've wanted to have a good crack at, so when Mitch gave me the call about it I was pretty pumped about it.
"It'll be good to see the game from that point of view I suppose."
He believes it'll give him added confidence to continue stepping up on field.
"Hopefully with the vice-captaincy, I don't want to put too much pressure on myself but I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot at the moment with my game," he said.
"I want to take it as just another thing and I'll try not to think about it too much."
The Saints have added a batter in Jacob Linke from Hawkesdale, who scored over 300 division two runs last season.
He'll help offset the loss of 2021-22 leading run scorer Jason Pitt.
"He's what we need to build an innings around I reckon, we lost Jason and he's a big loss, but Jacob is a massive in, we've tried for a few seasons to get him over and he's a top bloke which helps," Brady said about Linke.
What are the issues most important to you at November's state election? Have your say and we will then campaign on the issues you choose. Tell us what matters most to you
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.