Victim suffers lacerated liver in street fight outside nightclub

A 24-year-old Colac man has been charged with stabbing a man during a street fight involving a knife outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.
The victim, also 24 years old, suffered an eight centimetre deep stab wound to his side/stomach area which penetrated his liver.
He was taken to a Geelong hospital in a serious condition for assessment and treatment.
He has since been released.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sims, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said there was a scuffle inside Sketa's Bar in Murray Street about 10pm Saturday.
"Two men were involved in an altercation at a local nightclub located in the main street earlier in the night," he said.
"That fight later continued in the street about 1.15am Sunday.
"It's alleged one man produced a knife and stabbed the alleged victim in the side/stomach area.
"We've been informed the stab wound was about eight centimetres deep and the knife nicked the man's liver."
Detective Senior Constable Sims said the 24-year-old Colac man was arrested, interviewed, charged and released on bail to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on January 9 next year.
The man was charged with recklessly causing injury and other assault-related offences.
The knife, described as a household steak knife, was recovered by police.
