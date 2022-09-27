The Standard
Specialist police lead western region raids, three men to appear in court on Wednesday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 9:44pm
Crack police squad arrest three men, seize guns in raids

Western Region Crime Squad police detectives have arrested three men and seized firearms and ammunition as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of rural burglaries.

