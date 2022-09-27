WHALE watchers were in for a treat when a rare grey southern right whale was spotted on a trip along the Great Ocean Road.
It was seen travelling from the Twelve Apostles to Loch Ard Gorge in Port Campbell on September 20.
Arthur Rylah Institute spokeswoman and wildlife ecology senior scientist Kasey Stamation said grey morphism occurred in less than four per cent of calves.
She said the cow-calf pair have travelled steadily along the Victorian coast since early September.
"They were sighted in east Gippsland, San Remo, along the Great Ocean Road and were last seen travelling past Cape Nelson on September 23," Ms Stamation said.
"The cross matching of photographs from citizen scientist programs in New South Wales through the Right Whale ID program and Victoria through WhaleFace confirmed this is the same cow-calf pair sighted on the southern NSW coast in August," she said.
"The cow is known to the South Eastern Australian Southern Right Whale Photo ID catalogue, SEA SRW PIC, first sighted in 2017 without a calf near Eden in NSW.
Ms Stamation said there were examples of grey SRW adults in the south-eastern Australian catalogue but no grey morph calves were added to the catalogue to date.
"The eastern Australian SRW population is estimated at less than 300 meaning sightings of grey calves in this population are rare," she said.
Ms Stamation said the grey morphism was hereditary with the recessive trait believed to be passed down on the X chromosome.
"A grey morph calf is born predominately white but darkens as it ages," she said.
"Adult grey morphs appear grey or brownish grey."
The senior scientist said while it was possible for grey morph's to be female, they were more likely to be male.
The SRW breeding season at Logans Beach began at the start of June and is set to wind up soon with the last sightings in the region occurring between mid-September and mid-October.
There have been a number of reports of SRW cow-calf pairs in the south-west over the last few days, including a new pair at Logans Beach on September 23 and 24.
This pair was not previously sighting in Western Victoria.
It is not uncommon at this time of year to have cow-calf pairs transiting through from other areas before they make their journey south to the feeding areas.
Warrnambool's remaining three SRW mother-calf southern pairs have reportedly not been spotted at Logans Beach since September 7.
An exclusion zone at Logans Beach remains in place to protect the whales during breeding season.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
