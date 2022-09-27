A Portland man accused of a string of thefts, assaults and an attempted aggravated burglary has been given another chance at bail.
Brett Roach, 29, was arrested on Tuesday after reports he was failing to comply with the Court Integrated Services Program (CISP), which provides support to people on bail.
The man was on numerous counts of bail for a range of serious alleged offences, including burglary, 11 counts of thefts, committing offences while on bail, unlawful assault, criminal damage, recklessly causing injury and attempted aggravated burglary.
The charges related to a number of separate alleged incidents, which date back to 2021 and allegedly involve Mr Roach stealing multiple items from parked motor vehicles and an attempted aggravated burglary at a residential property where two people were sleeping.
Police also allege the man was captured on CCTV on March 30 this year entering a private property in Portland's Kingsley Court and stealing a pocket knife, iPad, camera and hand-held telescope.
He then allegedly travelled to Balmoral Street where he gained entry to an unlocked car park in a residential driveway and stole prescription medications, sunglasses, a car humidifier and electronic items.
Police say Mr Roach then attended Fawthorp Street, where he was captured on CCTV attending numerous neighbouring properties. He allegedly entered the rear yard of one, stealing a cigarette case and lighter, and attempted to break into another while the occupants were home.
The assault-related offences allegedly involve family members and other people known to the accused man.
Mr Roach appeared in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he applied for bail.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said Mr Roach had shown a complete disregard for the court given his failure to comply with CISP.
But he said a bail address suggested by the accused man was not opposed by police.
Mr Roach was granted bail and will return to court in December.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
