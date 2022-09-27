The Standard
Portland man wins bail bid again

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:11am, first published September 27 2022 - 6:20am
Portland police station.

A Portland man accused of a string of thefts, assaults and an attempted aggravated burglary has been given another chance at bail.

