Drink driver found semi-conscious parked in middle of highway

Two drink-drivers have fronted courts after blowing up to four times the legal limit on south-west roads.
A Koroit woman was found in a semi-conscious state behind the wheel of a Holden Rodeo utility, which was stopped in the middle of the Princes Highway on March 14 last year.
She'd been drinking at a licensed premises near Koroit during the day and attempted to drive herself home, the Warrnambool Magistrates Court heard this week.
When approached by police, she was extremely unsteady on her feet and unable to form sentences.
The woman blew .212 - more than four times the legal limit.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosio said it was unbelievable the woman was able to get behind the wheel of the car but he wasn't surprised she was found stopped in the middle of the road.
"You were probably overwhelmed by the amount of alcohol you'd consumed," he said.
The woman pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was convicted and fined $600.
Her licence was suspended for 21 months.
Meanwhile, a Portland man blew .191 on January 29 last year at Dartmoor.
The man drove from a pub that day and when police attempted to intercept him, he fled at "moderate speed", the court heard.
He ignored the police lights and continued driving until he entered a driveway and was observed parking and throwing the keys against a fence.
The man told police he'd been "watching too many cop shows" and just wanted to get a mate home.
The man was fined $1200 and his licence was suspended for 16 months.
A conviction was not recorded.
It comes as the The Standard recently reported police were catching two impaired drivers per day on average across the south-west.
During the five-day AFL Grand Final long weekend police intercepted 21 impaired drivers, including 10 with positive alcohol readings and 11 drug-drivers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
