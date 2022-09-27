Man uses stolen credit cards to buy groceries, cigarettes

A Colac man has admitted to using stolen credit cards to buy groceries and cigarettes.
Bradley Bongart, 45, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to thefts and obtaining property by deception.
The court heard the offending started in May 2021 when the man stole a wallet containing $400 cash from Camperdown's Hampden Hotel.
He used the cash to purchase cigarettes and a lighter, as well as to gamble at the pokies and on a return train ticket to Colac.
Bongart also attempted to use the victim's credit card to purchase items but was unsuccessful.
Then in February, Bongart attended a Camperdown property and located an unlocked car.
He stole a set of car keys, bank cards, cash and a head torch worth $300.
Bongart used the bank card to purchase various groceries and cigarettes totalling $816.
He also made attempts to purchase other items but the cards declined.
Bongart was later arrested, he admitted to the offending and returned the car keys.
The man was convicted, fined $700 and ordered to pay more than $1200 in compensation.
