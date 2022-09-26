The Standard
Hamilton woman back in custody charged with assault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:55am, first published September 26 2022 - 5:00am
Woman accused of taser assault already on bail for possessing homemade gun

A Hamilton woman accused of possessing a homemade firearm is back in custody after allegedly assaulting a family member with a taser.

