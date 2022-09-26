Farm or build on it, the options are aplenty | On the Land

Located within 10 minutes of Warrnambool, this property presents in excellent condition ready for its new owner.
The property has been magnificently maintained and improved with nothing else to do.
Farm it or build a new home and shed. The options are aplenty, there is lots of space to move and enjoy the tranquility.
The property is made up of nine large paddocks and five holding lots and features excellent new stockyards.
There's a laneway for ease of stock movement, plenty of shelter with numerous established plantations, all internal fencing is updated with electric wires and new fence posts.
Robust rates of fertiliser have been applied yearly under current tenure, with two-tonne per hectare of lime being recently applied. There's been an aggressive pasture renovation program using permanent and annual species.
In addition, the water lines have been renewed with the property having 18 troughs and a windmill. It is currently carrying capacity 85 cows and calves.
There is also a planning permit for shed and soil reports available on request.
