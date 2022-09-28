Golf club penetrates man's leg during late-night assault

A Portland man says he is forever changed by an assault that saw a snapped golf club penetrate his leg outside his home in the middle of the night.
The man's victim impact statement was heard in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday during the plea hearing of Jamie Bartlett, 42, who previously lived in Portland but now resides in Apollo Bay.
The court heard the victim was at home in bed when he heard bashing on the door shortly before 1am on March 19 last year.
He went to the front door and spoke to Bartlett, who told him to come outside so they could "fix this once and for all".
The man then struck the victim to the back with a golf club putter.
The victim used a fishing rod to push against Bartlett but he struck him again to the elbow and ribs.
As the scuffle moved to the driveway of the property, the golf club snapped and penetrated the inner-top of the victim's leg.
He ripped it out and struck Bartlett multiple times to the head, forcing him away.
The offender fled the scene while the victim called 000 for assistance.
The victim suffered lacerations to his inner thigh and right hand, superficial grazes and a single broken rib.
Bartlett suffered small lacerations to his hand and did not seek medical treatment.
He pleaded guilty to intentionally causing injury.
In a victim impact statement, the victim said since the assault he suffered from anxiety and depression, a lack of sleep and struggled to go out in public.
He said he still suffered constant lower back pain, numbness to his leg, trouble with balance and headaches.
The victim said he could no longer live alone or answer the door after dark and that the assault had forever changed him.
"I hope and pray I can return to my normal one day," he said.
Barrister Cameron Baker said Bartlett had managed some of the best hotels in the region and he'd known the victim for a decade.
He said the victim previously dated a woman who later befriended Bartlett, leading to "bad blood".
Mr Baker alleged the victim had previously made death threats against his client and it was that culmination of things that led his client to attend the victim's house after work.
"That is a regrettable decision and he wishes it was something he didn't do," he said.
He urged the court to consider a financial penalty, which magistrate Nunzio La Rosa refused.
Mr La Rosa said Bartlett had nothing to gain from confronting the victim at his home at 1am.
"Sorting people out has disaster written all over it," he said.
He said Bartlett's guilty plea, and absence of any relevant criminal history in the last decade, was the only thing keeping him out of jail for six to eight months.
Bartlett was convicted and placed on a 12-month community correction order.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
