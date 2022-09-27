Kitty cat looking for a fur-ever friend

IF you only have space for one pet, than Kitty is the perfect companion.
The one-year-old female domestic short hair cat is Warrnambool RSPCA's pet of the week.
Kitty is a friendly cat that needs to remain indoors to protect her light features from the sun.
She has already been desexed so there's no worries about little kittens running around.
Kitty is an outgoing cat who would suit living with all kinds of human families but would prefer to be the only pet in her new home because her love is all you need.
This feline is playful especially when it comes to toys she can bat around with her paws.
If you're looking for a happy, playful and loving feline friend Kitty is the cat for you.
Those interested should apply through Warrnambool RSPCA.
Microchip: 978101083671207
Source code: BR100934
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
