The desperate need for more social and affordable housing in Warrnambool is something mayor Vicki Jellie hopes will be discussed at next week's state government housing summit.
Cr Jellie said a number of council staff would be attending the summit, which will be held in Creswick on October 4.
"It is critical that a regional city like Warrnambool has adequate stocks of crisis and social housing or affordable rentals to meet the needs of our growing population," Cr Jellie said.
She said she hoped new and innovative ways to deliver more social and affordable housing would be discussed at the forum.
"Developing partnerships between tiers of government, the private sector and local communities and driving outcomes through the planning systems will be a key focus of discussion," Cr Jellie said.
She said while the city needed more affordable housing, she was pleased to see the Salvation Army was in the process of building a number of new properties across the city.
"Warrnambool City Council gifted 13 properties to the Salvation Army to help address the city's community housing shortage," Cr Jellie said.
"While much more needs to be done, it is pleasing to see a number of these properties now at the advanced stage of planning to construct multiple dwellings on these sites to provide a boost to much needed social housing stock for those in need."
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith will not attend the forum because it clashes with the council's monthly meeting.
"Council was invited to attend the summit, but unfortunately the date clashes with the October ordinary council meeting and we will be unable to attend," Cr Smith said.
"However, we recognise housing is a major issue - not just in Moyne Shire but across the south-west region."
Cr Smith said the council had been working closely with the state government to address the housing shortage and was successful in obtaining funds for worker cabins in Koroit.
"We also have our cabins at the Mortlake caravan park, which are booked solidly with workers," he said.
"The bonus is when they are no longer needed for workers, we will have another high quality tourist accommodation option in our council owned caravan parks.
"We are leading in this area and have had a number of enquiries from other council's around the state who are keen to do something similar."
Cr Smith said the council had also written to non-resident ratepayers asking them to consider putting their second residences on the long-term rental market.
"Of course it's up to individuals to do whatever they wish with their properties, but we are hoping to start a conversation and if we get one additional rental property then it's a win," he said.
"We are doing what we can in this space and already working closely with the Victorian government," Cr Smith said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
