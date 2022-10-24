The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool police urge family violence victims to screenshot abusive messages after iPhone update

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:59am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Region Superintendent Martin Hardy has urged family violence victims to screenshot abusive messages following the release of a new iPhone update that allows messages to be deleted and edited.

Warrnambool police has urged family violence victims to screenshot abusive messages following the release of a new iPhone update that allows messages to be deleted and edited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.