Corrections officer raises protection of the community as sentencing priority

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 27 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:41am
Sex offender being assessed for order despite repeated failures

A Warrnambool sex offender who has previously described himself as a "teenager on heat" is being assessed for another community corrections order, despite previously being found unsuitable and breaching parole four times.

