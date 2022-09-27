Sex offender being assessed for order despite repeated failures

A Warrnambool sex offender who has previously described himself as a "teenager on heat" is being assessed for another community corrections order, despite previously being found unsuitable and breaching parole four times.
Ian Cooper, 34, of Ocean Grove, Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool division of the koori county Court on Monday before judge Claire Quin and elders Locky Eccles and Denise Lovett.
Cooper has admitted stalking and touching another teen girl.
He was released from jail on November 30 last year after serving an 11-month jail term for offending against three young female victims when he followed them on a bus.
On Monday Cooper told the court that he didn't want to go back to jail and he had currently served nine months on remand.
"I've come a long way now. I'm going quite well. I had drugs and it changed me," he said, adding he now had an NDIS package approved although it did not involve seven-day a week care.
Cooper told the court he was "friendly", but Ms Lovett explained sometimes that sort of behaviour was frightening to others.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said Cooper now had a greater understanding of his offending according to a psychologist's report.
Cooper said he felt terrible about his offending and he was motivated and dedicated to doing well.
In reference to being in and out of jail, Cooper said: "I'm over it. I'm over it."
A community corrections officer told the court Cooper was released after a lengthy jail term and was placed on a two-year corrections order that the defendant had breached by re-offending.
"We have concerns," he said, explaining that Cooper had been on parole five times, but breached parole four times.
The officer said Cooper was previously found unsuitable for a CCO, but placed on the order by a magistrate, which Cooper had then gone on to breach.
"He's been found unsuitable and our concern is that we are setting him up to fail," the officer said, adding that community safety was also a key sentencing consideration.
Judge Quin ordered Cooper be assessed for another CCO and that the case will return to court at 11am next Monday.
A magistrate previously heard that on January 18 this year Cooper, a registered sex offender, was at Warrnambool's Civic Green when he started yelling out to a 17-year-old girl for a cigarette about 1am.
Cooper noticed the victim was wearing identification attached to a lanyard that indicated she was a minor.
Detective Senior Constable Jacqui Eaton said the victim did not know Cooper and she became increasingly terrified.
She alleged Cooper followed the victim to the breakwater, commenting on her age and telling her to say she was 18 if they were stopped by police.
Cooper allegedly told the victim he was classified as a "registered pedophile", that he used drugs and had previously been charged with following girls on a bus.
Detective Senior Constable Eaton said Cooper approached the victim and grabbed her around the neck for about 20 seconds before later sliding his arms underneath hers.
"(The victim) was terrified at this point," she said.
She said the girl continued to be followed by Cooper as she moved through the city and back to Raglan Parade, where she had texted a friend to meet her near Warrnambool Primary School.
The victim and the witness went into the BP service station before later exiting and beginning the walk home as they could no longer see Cooper.
But Cooper followed them to the victim's home where he could later be seen pacing up and down the footpath.
The victim contacted police.
Detective Senior Constable Eaton said Cooper had 29 pages of criminal history which involved touching a retail staff member on the bottom, touching a Coles worker and telling her that he loved her, and loitering around a nearby house where three adult females lived.
She said that since his release from prison, Cooper was repeatedly spoken to by police at licensed premises in the early morning where he was believed to be staring at alcohol-affected women.
The detective said that during a previous police interview, Mr Cooper referred to himself as a "teenager on heat".
She said police were concerned about his behaviour toward women.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.