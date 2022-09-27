Man remains in custody after sending 'distasteful' nudes to woman

A prosecutor says a Terang man who sent "distasteful" images to a woman in breach of an intervention order should be sentenced to more time in prison.
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to the persistent breach of an intervention order and associated offences.
A single charge of stalking was withdrawn.
The court heard the man and the victim met in December 2021 and were in an on-and-off again relationship until earlier this year.
Then on February 25 an intervention order was issued to protect the victim after the man sent threatening text messages.
The man then sent the woman offensive photographs of his genitals on September 13.
The following day he attended her home, knocked on her bedroom window and asked to speak to her.
The victim did not respond and the court heard the offending made her feel intimidated and harassed.
The intervention order prohibits the man from contacting the woman or attending her home.
Then on September 19 the man called the woman 27 times and sent a number of lengthy text messages.
He also made threats to expose her personal business if she didn't talk to him or re-commence the relationship.
The man was arrested at Warrnambool police station by appointment on September 21.
A search of his mobile phone showed he sent the victim 158 messages and called her 44 times between September 16 and 21.
He also searched her name online 34 times in one day.
At the time of the offending the man was serving a community correction order for similar crimes.
Terang lawyer Ian Pugh said the man suffered from ill mental health, problems with gambling and had spent about five days in custody on remand.
He urged the court to consider a further correction order with more therapeutic conditions.
But police prosecutor Senior Constable Bec Clark said a further term of imprisonment was needed.
She said the man had again committed family violence offending where he clearly wouldn't take no for an answer.
She said the images sent to the victim were harassing and distasteful.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said it was concerning the man had committed the very behaviour that saw him placed on the correction order.
He said he was contemplating Mr Pugh's submission for a further order but the man would stay in custody while he was assessed.
The man will be sentenced on September 29.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
