Terang man remains in custody on remand after sending 'distasteful' images to woman

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
Man remains in custody after sending 'distasteful' nudes to woman

A prosecutor says a Terang man who sent "distasteful" images to a woman in breach of an intervention order should be sentenced to more time in prison.

