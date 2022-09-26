The Standard
Home/News/Local News

More rain tipped today across the region with tops around 14 degrees

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Half of the south-west now on flood watch

A flood watch alert has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology which covers a large part of the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.