Half of the south-west now on flood watch

A flood watch alert has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology which covers a large part of the south-west.
A low pressure system has and will bring rainfall to the flood watch area from Monday evening and during Tuesday.
A trough and low-pressure system will move across Victoria today, before moving away into the Tasman Sea on Wednesday.
A high-pressure system will move south of Tasmania mid and late week, extending a ridge across southern Victoria.
Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening.
There's the chance of a thunderstorm about the ranges during the morning and afternoon with winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h.
Daytime maximum temperatures will be around 14.
The bureau is tipping between 5mm and 10mm in Warrnambool today.
There's a 75 per cent chance of 5mm, a 50 per cent chance of 8mm and a 25 per cent chance of 10mm.
Since 9am yesterday (until 7.20am) we've had 21mm of rain.
Catchments in the flood watch area are wet as a result of the recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments.
Minor flood warnings are current in the Loddon and Kiewa Rivers.
Rainfall totals of 10-30 mm are forecast for western and central parts of the state overnight Monday and during Tuesday, with isolated higher totals up to 50 mm possible.
During Wednesday, rainfall totals of 10-30 mm are forecast for parts of Gippsland.River rises and areas of minor flooding may develop in the western and central parts from Tuesday evening and in the North East and Gippsland from Wednesday.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
The Bureau of Meteorology is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue catchment specific warnings as required.
See www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings to view the current warnings for Victoria.
For more information on the flood watch service: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml
The flood watch alert means that people living or working along rivers and streams should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
The State Emergency Service advises that all community members should:
Current Emergency Information is available at http://emergency.vic.gov.au
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Current road and traffic information is available at the VicRoads website http://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/
For the latest weather forecast see http://www.bom.gov.au/vic/forecasts/
