The Standard
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A Live Music Office to hold a Warrnambool live music forum at Lighthouse Theatre on September 28

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:45am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convict Class's Shane Stenhouse, second from left, is one of a number of local musicians attending the Warrnambool Live Music Industry Forum at Lighthouse Theatre on Wednesday. Picture by Chris Doheny

WARRNAMBOOL musician Shane Stenhouse says the city needs a live music venue for bands producing original tracks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.