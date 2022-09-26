WARRNAMBOOL musician Shane Stenhouse says the city needs a live music venue for bands producing original tracks.
This is one of the topics he will bring up at the Warrnambool live music industry forum at Lighthouse Theatre on Wednesday.
The forum is open anyone involved in Warrnambool's live music scene including musicians, venue owners, booking agents and planners to attend.
It will be run by the Live Music Office which "works to increase opportunities for live music in Australia by identifying and advocating for better policy, regulation and strategy".
The forum follows the 10-day Warrnambool Live festival which ran from September 9-18.
Mr Stenhouse is part of the four-piece Warrnambool punk band Convict Class who performed at Great Ocean Road Ten Pin Bowling and City Memorial Bowls Club as part of the festival.
"From a band's perspective there's no dedicated venue and the second part is that the venues that have the ability aren't interested in original music," he said.
"Original performers in Warrnambool find it hard to get an opportunity in their home town.
"The initiative was great and we loved what council did because it gave us the opportunity to play in front of locals."
He said 60 people attended the City Memorial Bowls Club show with many having a meal at the venue beforehand.
"People like to go and eat and drink to watch a band or go to see a band and have a drink," he said.
He also suggested if the festival was held again for the council to pair musicians with other bands of similar genres and "make a night of it".
"It was disappointing for the performers and council to see not many people at some of the shows," Mr Stenhouse said.
"I think the people in charge put a lot of time and effort into it.
"Something that we'll raise is the timing was probably bad as it was the end of winter and the start of spring when the football finals were on so you're competing against a lot of things."
He said the celebration at the end of the festival should be held on a Saturday, not Sunday as this year's celebration was.
"It's all little things but it's good that they're giving us an opportunity to give some feedback," Mr Stenhouse said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
