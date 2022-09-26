Man breaks into home while owners sleep

A Camperdown man broke into a couple's home and rummaged through their belongings while they slept just metres away, a court has heard.
Andrew Pullen, 37, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to aggravated burglary and associated offences on Monday.
A prosecutor said the man was caught on CCTV stealing a packet of lollies from Camperdown's BP service station on November 1 last year about 12.30am.
The footage showed Pullen carrying two large bottles of bourbon.
He then attended a Manifold Street home where he grabbed a small hatchet from a shed before climbing through an unlocked window of the house.
Once inside, he rummaged through cupboards and drawers looking for something to steal.
The court heard a man and woman were asleep in a nearby bedroom.
They soon woke and located Pullen in a hallway with a torch. Despite being yelled at, the offender continued to rummage through the victims' belongings before he was ushered out of the house.
Pullen left through the front door and shut the window he'd climbed through before leaving the property.
The victims found the hatchet had been moved from the shed to the study and reported nothing was stolen but their belongings had been strewn throughout the house.
Police attended and seized the hatchet, as well as two bottles of bourbon which were left at the scene.
Pullen's DNA was located on the items, he was arrested three days later and remanded in custody.
At the time of the offending the man was already on bail for possessing 1.51 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug-driving which led to a collision on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Laang on July 29 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to that offending and is expected to be sentenced on September 31. The man has served about 11 months in custody on remand.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
