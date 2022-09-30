WHEN south-west teacher Brendan Clifford walks the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday, those who have donated to a cause close to his heart will be on his mind.
Mr Clifford has requested people donate to Cancer Council Victoria as both his parents have cancer and his uncle died from the disease.
"It's all about raising awareness for what I'm fighting for and a great opportunity for people to donate to such a great cause that has an impact to fight this disease," he said.
"Every dollar has such an impact and the more than $3500 already raised will have a major impact and opportunity for someone to work on a certain aspect in the lab.
"The support has been phenomenal and the kind words people have left is where i'll draw on inspiration on the day."
He started training six months ago after getting the all clear following surgery on his spine.
"Every morning at 5.10am I'm up out of bed and go for a 14-kilometre walk for the day," Mr Clifford said.
He trains 75-80km per week.
Mr Clifford said participating in the marathon was a way to give back to the "millions of people but also those close to my heart".
"I wanted to have an imprint and just give back to those people that suffer from this brutal disease each day and to the families that lost their loved ones," he said.
"This is a time to reflect and to take a stand and go down to the street of Melbourne to fight the disease head-on."
Mr Clifford aimed to complete the 42.2km course in five hours.
You can donate to the cause here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
