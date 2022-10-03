As Koroit surges into what many believe is, or will be, a boom time in its history, one group is keen to make sure the town's past is a part of this.
The Koroit and District Historical Society is issuing a call out for photos from throughout the town's history.
The society already has an impressive collection, both of photographs and written history, but is keen to add more.
Society president Andrea Lowenthal said there was a gap of photographs from the 1950s onwards.
"The era post World WarII, through the '50s, '60s, '70s and even the 1980s, holds a lot of memories for people," Ms Lowenthal said.
"It would be great to hear from people who lived in the town during those decades who may have photos they could share with us.
"There is a real demand for people wanting to trace the history of the town or their family.
"We get a lot of enquires and we do have an extensive collection but we would always welcome more."
Ms Lowenthal also welcomed anyone wishing to join the society to come along to its annual general meeting, which will be held on Monday, October 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.