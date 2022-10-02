As the last remnants of the grey and dreary skies of winter fade, Killarney artist Ricky Schembri has plans to make the most of the bright days ahead.
Schembri is preparing for his next term overseeing Soft Pastel Workshops at Port Fairy Community House.
Renowned for his work in this media, Schembri is about to take his students on the next step of their journey.
Schembri has plein art on the agenda, with Port Fairy the perfect setting.
Plein art, a French term, refers to painting in an outdoor setting, with your environment as the subject.
"Plein art is such an interesting thing to do, your vision of what is around you is so wide and unrestricted," Mr Schembri said.
"The light is changing all the time, where it is bright sunshine one moment it could be shadow the next.
"There is a skill to having a clear vision on what you want your light to be and staying with that, rather than trying to alter as it changes."
Schembri has been a full-time artist for a year and combines teaching art with working on his own pieces.
He has a busy spring calendar ahead with a number of local and state-wide art shows coming up.
He will continue to teach in between these shows, with classes in Warrnambool and Hamilton added to his Port Fairy commitments.
