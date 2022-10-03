The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were the catalyst for Lucas McElgunn to take life and work to a new level.
Mr McElgunn has begun a new business venture, Wannon Locksmiths, with the 30-year-old bringing over a decade of experience to the role.
The uncertainty of a new work chapter as his own boss has been outweighed by the excitement of what lays ahead.
"I have been building towards this for the last year or so, and it's now at the stage I'm up and going on my own," Mr McElgunn said.
"Having a young family (wife Hayley and daughter Ada, aged one) and a mortgage it does still play on my mind a little bit about how it will all go, but I'm pretty confident.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic we looked at it and thought if something we have no control over can change our lives so much, then why not be proactive and take on something we do have control of?
"The coronavirus pandemic certainly gave us the push to go for it (start a new business).
"It's been an exciting couple of years with a new baby and now the business up and running."
Much has changed in the locksmith craft since Mr McElgunn first picked up the tools fresh out of school 11 years ago.
While locks and keys are still at the core of the trade, technology has meant an upgrading of skills has been a constant of the job.
"A lot of locks are now controlled through your phone and then there are swipe cards, PIN (personal identification number) codes and fingerprint recognition, it's changing very quickly," Mr McElgunn said.
"I provide an emergency service for people locked out of their houses or cars, but the majority of what I do is new locking systems for business and homes or residences.
"There's a lot of work in Warrnambool but also in places around the south-west like Hamilton and Portland."
