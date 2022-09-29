The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Duo charged with serious offending, to appear in court for bail hearings on Friday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege four offenders tried to break into a Japan Street home in Warrnambool early Sunday morning. This is a file image.

UPDATE, Friday, 7.30am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.