The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police have issued a warning to motorbike riders to be licensed and have a registered bike

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 25 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A five-year-old child was injured after a collision with an unregistered motorbike on Saturday afternoon at Curdievale. This is a file image.

A five-year-old child has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by an unregistered dirt motorbike at Curdievale on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.