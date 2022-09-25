A five-year-old child has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by an unregistered dirt motorbike at Curdievale on Saturday.
Camperdown police Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles said a man aged about 30 years old was riding the motorbike on a dirt track off Whiskey Creek Road about 1pm Saturday when the collision happened.
He said the child had run out in front of the family friend on the motorbike.
"The incident occurred in a forest area. The child was taken by road ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment," he said.
"It's understood the injuries the child suffered were non-life-threatening."
Police officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collisions, but it is believed that the rider is not a licensed motorcycle rider and the dirt bike unregistered.
Acting Sergeant Giles said it was timely to remind anyone who wanted to ride a motorbike in public that the bike needed to be registered and the rider licensed.
"Anyone riding or driving on public roads, or even tracks, need to be appropriately licensed and their vehicle needs to be registered," he said.
"Drivers and riders always need to be aware of all potential hazards, including children being in the near vicinity," he said.
