UPDATED, Monday, 7.30am:
A five-year-old boy who was flown to the Royal Children's Hospital is now in a stable condition after a collision with a motorbike at Curdievale on Saturday.
"The patient is in a stable condition," a hospital spokeswoman said.
Emergency services were called to a dirt track off Curdievale's Whiskey Creek Road at 12.28pm on Saturday.
The five-year-old boy ran out in front of a dirt motorbike ridden by a family friend aged about 30 years old.
The boy suffered upper body injuries and was transported by road ambulance to the Timboon Recreation Reserve before being flown to the Royal Children's Hospital by the HEMS4 helicopter.
At that time the boy was in a serious condition.
Police officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collisions, but it is believed that the rider is not a licensed motorcycle rider and the dirt bike unregistered.
Acting Sergeant Giles said it was timely to remind anyone who wanted to ride a motorbike in public that the bike needed to be registered and the rider licensed.
"Anyone riding or driving on public roads, or even tracks, need to be appropriately licensed and their vehicle needs to be registered," he said.
"Drivers and riders always need to be aware of all potential hazards, including children being in the near vicinity," he said.
Sunday, 1pm:
