Geelong supporter Brad Pattison was ecstatic to watch his beloved Cats win a premiership on Saturday and said they earnt the prestigious honour.
Mr Pattison was one of many south-west Geelong supporters celebrating the Cats premiership on Saturday evening.
Geelong dominated all four quarters of the game against Sydney, winning by 81 points.
It was much like the Cats 2022 home-and-away season which they also dominated, finishing two games clear on top of the ladder.
It is the club's 10th VFL - AFL premiership in its history and their first grand final win in 11 years.
"I'm ecstatic to say the least," Mr Pattison said shortly after the game.
Prior to the game, the Warrnambool resident predicted a 64-point win which wasn't far off the final 81-point margin.
"I was confident of the abilities of the team," Mr Pattison said.
"They were playing with the burden of many years past on their shoulders and they wanted to earn it and, my God they did.
"In the first half where the game was to be won Tom Hawkins put us in a good position but for the whole game I would say Joel Selwood (was best on ground)."
Geelong's Isaac Smith was awarded the Norm Smith Medal. Smith was deemed the best player of the match by a five-person panel and presented by Collingwood great and 2003 Norm Smith winner Nathan Buckley.
Mr Pattison was with a group of friends celebrating fellow Warrnambool mate Matt McMillan's bucks day at the Cally Hotel.
The mates usually spend grand final day together but this year there was double the reason for celebration, and a few extras from out-of-town who made the trip to the south-west.
Mr Pattison began supporting the Cats when he was five years old and said he remembers watching and admiring Gary Ablett senior's game.
"He was the reason I started playing," Mr Pattison said.
"I loved watching him take screamers and kick goals. He was the reason I started going for Geelong.
Mr Pattison said the 2007 grand final win was a highlight and it was the first Geelong premiership he'd witnessed in his lifetime, cementing his love for the club.
"In 2007 when they won the premiership was when I really started following them and Ablett junior."
Sydney supporter Ben Evans was decked out in a vintage Swans hoodie. Prior to the game he was hopeful of a close contest and a six-point win, but it wasn't to be.
Mr Evans, from Warrnambool, said he's been going for Sydney since he was about seven years old and said there was no family or other influence in deciding the team that he chose to follow.
"I just started going for them when I was a kid," he said.
