A COLOUR splash was the star of the show at the second annual Terang Festival on Friday.
The main street was bustling with people with various delicacies on offer, market stalls selling wares, an art display, rides and plenty of family-friendly activities at the Colour Terang Festival.
Participants were encouraged to wear a white shirt and were given buckets, bottles and sponges covered in coloured powders to throw at each other with separate sessions held for children and adults.
Terang Progress Association president Ben Dennis said the festival was set up to encourage those driving through on the AFL grand final public holiday to stop in the town rather than passing through without stopping.
Mr Dennis said they expected between 1000 to 2000 people to attend throughout the day.
He said it catered to a range of demographics.
"There are activities specifically aimed to children, teenagers and right through to adults as well," he said.
The McConnell family, Matthew and Madeline, and their two-year-old daughter Edie, ventured out to check out the festival.
"For a nice little day out," Mr McConnell said.
He said it was the first time the family had visited the festival and would be interested in attending again in the future.
"I think it's a pretty good idea to have something like this," Mr McConnell said.
"Obviously people can just stop as they're driving through town and have a look at the town and get some food and realise there's more on the way from Melbourne to Warrnambool than just the road.
"You can stop in at the little towns."
He said their favourite activities on the day were the face painting and indoor racing sitting on plush toys on wheels.
The entertainment was provided by harpists, roving performers, including a bubble man and balloon artists and live music by bands.
The inaugural festival was held in 2019 with the popular activities returning this year including giant kites, kite making workshops and a choir performance.
The new additions included a butterfly house and the Federation Handbells.
It is partly funded by Corangamite Shire Council.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
