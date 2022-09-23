The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The Colour Terang Festival was held at Main Street on the AFL grand final public holiday

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Market stalls galore.

A COLOUR splash was the star of the show at the second annual Terang Festival on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.