Should calm debate begin on republic?

What we have learnt in the last week or so is there was immense affection for the monarch, if not for the monarchy. It is not clear the popular mood would favour change. There may be an element of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it". Why change an imperfect system for an unknown alternative, would be the argument. All that means there needs to be a lot of thought and a lot of rational, calm debate. We have time to do it. In the meantime, may the Queen rest in peace.