Should calm debate begin on republic?

This week Elizabeth II, the Queen of Australia, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, the fortress to the west of London built first nearly 1000 years ago.
It ended an extraordinary period in our history, not just during the Queen's life but in the 10 days after her death when waves of unexpected emotion surfaced in Australia and even more in Britain.
Since her death, we have learnt our attitudes to the monarchy are complex.
There is no doubt the Queen was widely respected. Firm republicans including Anthony Albanese expressed their admiration for the monarch in elegant terms. Republicans praised her sense of duty and incorruptibility in a world where both virtues are scarcer than they were.
She embodied public service in what might seem like a selfish era.
It's true there were disgruntled voices on the left who moaned about the coverage of the death but mostly the sentiment has been to respect the Queen in the period of mourning. The Prime Minister said there would be no referendum on the issue of a republic in his first term, meaning there may be no referendum for some time if voters end his lease on The Lodge.
Last week former prime minister Julia Gillard endorsed that view. "I always thought that when the Queen did leave us, that it would cause a period of reflection," she said. "I always thought in Australia, too, it would unleash a new set of reflections about our own constitutional arrangements. But there's no rush. There's time for measured discussion."
Is it too soon to put the reflection into a sharper focus? The question of Australia as a republic (and if so, with what arrangements) is not going away. One of the things we learned from the referendum in 1999 is that these matters are not simple.
Republicans like to put the argument fundamentally as about the unacceptable situation of a proud nation like Australia having a non-Australian as head of state.
They are right. That is an important issue - but there are others, too.
The Westminster system has served Australia well. The question may be how we retain its strengths while transitioning from a monarchy to a republic.
There are all sorts of knotty questions about what powers a president ought to have and how that would affect prime ministerial powers. There is the question of how a president should be chosen - at the suggestion of the prime minister as happens with the Governor-General, or by some form of popular vote. There may be other possibilities. The republican side in 1999 floundered on this inability to unite republicans on the detail of how a republic would work. They would be wise not to make the same mistake.
What we have learnt in the last week or so is there was immense affection for the monarch, if not for the monarchy. It is not clear the popular mood would favour change. There may be an element of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it". Why change an imperfect system for an unknown alternative, would be the argument. All that means there needs to be a lot of thought and a lot of rational, calm debate. We have time to do it. In the meantime, may the Queen rest in peace.
Footy and netball have dominated the headlines in recent weeks locally with grand finals and best and fairest counts decided. Koroit veteran Ben Goodall claimed a record that is unlikely to be broken when he and the Saints won the Hampden league grand final. He now has nine premiership medals, eclipsing the record of eight held by the legendary Bill Couch.
The parents of Kirkstall gunman Travis Cashmore are calling for tougher penalties for people who repeatedly breach intervention orders so they can't keep harassing and intimidating victims. They say Travis freed the Kirkstall community of years of intimidation when he killed career-criminal Kevin Knowles and his side-kick Benny Ray before suiciding.
The acting chief executive of Lyndoch Living this week revealed in an exclusive interview with journalist Ben Silvester that the aged care provider is meeting staff to patient ratios after recruiting more workers. But sadly a drop in resident numbers to 71 per cent occupancy has partly helped it meet the target. He is doing a power of work to improve patient care, staff morale and governance.
The solution to Port Fairy's poor tasting water seems murky with Wannon Water indicating a pipe from Warrnambool isn't feasible but an action group believing it is. Wannon MP Dan Tehan revealed to the group this week that federal funding is available for pipeline projects but not Wannon Water's preferred option - a desalination plant.
The region's lack of social housing is being addressed with the Salvation Army announcing more plans to develop more dwellings for those in need of a roof over their head.
Organisers are hoping next month's Warrnambool Show will be the 'best one yet' when it returns for the first time in four years.
We might have survived a pandemic but judging by the number of comments on our story about Warrnambool's KFC closing for up to 10 weeks for renovations, plenty might not survive the closure.
It's the end of an era for one of the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League's oldest clubs East Warrnambool. The Bombers this week announced they would not field teams next season after three years in recess. Under AFL Victoria rules, that means the club is considered disbanded.
