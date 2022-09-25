The Standard
South West Coast Labor candidate Kylie Gaston hits back at Liberal MP Roma Britnell

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated September 25 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:00am
Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston says funding for south-west roads has doubled since the Liberals were last in power in Victoria.

South West Coast Labor candidate Kylie Gaston has hit back at criticism over the region's run-down road network.

