WARRNAMBOOL College will receive more than half a million dollars to upgrade their undercover area.
They are one of a number of south-west schools to share in $1.4 million in state government funding.
It is part of a five-year state government rolling evaluation maintenance program.
The audits for this round of funding were completed at the end of 2021.
Warrnambool College has been allocated $555,000 which school principal David Clift said would largely go towards removing and replacing the undercover area at school.
"It's getting quite aged and needs to be replaced," Mr Clift said.
He said high priority jobs must be completed within the first six months of the allocation, with the remaining works to be done in the following 12 months.
Mr Clift said despite building industry shortages the school endeavoured to have the work completed before the deadline.
The funding will be shared between the Grafton Street and WAVE campuses with $30,000 set aside to fix roofing issues.
Warrnambool East Primary School has been allocated $50,000 with $10,000 going towards fixing roofing issues.
Acting principal Marina Milich said the remaining funds would go towards the school grounds.
"We're grateful for the contribution to the school grounds," she said.
"Works will start as soon as we can get workers in."
Port Fairy Consolidated School, Portland South Primary School and Heywood District Secondary College have also received funding through the program.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the projects created jobs, boosted local businesses and ensured local students could learn in safe settings.
"That complement the top-class education we are committed to providing," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
