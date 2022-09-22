Drugs, weapons and cash seized in police raid

Nineteen throwing knives as well as meth, cannabis and steroids have been seized in a raid at a west Warrnambool address.
Constable Damon Mounsey, of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit, said a drugs, poisons and weapons warrant was executed at a west Warrnambool house on Thursday morning.
He said there were small amounts of methamphetamine, cannabis and steroids located as well as about $2500 in cash.
There was also a range of weapons, including 19 throwing knives, a crossbow and one set of knuckle dusters seized.
"A 28-year-old man was arrested, interviewed and charged with eight offences relating to drugs, weapons and possessing the proceeds of crime," Constable Mounsey said.
"He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing."
Constable Mounsey said police were delighted with the result of the raid.
"There has been a large amount of weapons removed from within the community as well as illicit substances," he said.
"Anyone with information about illicit drugs or weapons is requested to pass on that information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
