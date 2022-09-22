The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Warrnambool police raid

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:11am, first published September 22 2022 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drugs, weapons and cash seized in police raid

Nineteen throwing knives as well as meth, cannabis and steroids have been seized in a raid at a west Warrnambool address.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.