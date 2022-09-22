Police want help to identify person of interest in laundromat break-in

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a person of interest after a burglary at a Warrnambool laundromat.
Warrnambool police released two images of the man on Thursday as they ramp up efforts to try and identify him.
"Do you know this person?" a police spokesman said.
"They may be able to assist police with information about a burglary at a laundromat in Warrnambool on Monday, June 20.
"Anyone with information is requested to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool police station," he said.
