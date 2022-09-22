The Standard
Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

By Andrew Thomson
September 22 2022 - 9:07pm
Police want help to identify person of interest in laundromat break-in

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a person of interest after a burglary at a Warrnambool laundromat.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Local News

