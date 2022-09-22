The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west Replenish Our Planet Association to look at post-solar payback future at Koroit solar seminar

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:07am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The south-west's Replenish Our Planet Association will be holding its Solar House Updating seminar on October 2 as the government's solar feed-in tariff scheme nears its end.

The looming expiry of solar paybacks has spurred a south-west environmental sustainability group to hold public talks to inform consumers on important next steps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.