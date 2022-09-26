The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New plan unveiled to make Albert Park in Warrnambool greener

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albert Park is in line to get more trees and shrubs under a new council plan.

About 100,000 trees and shrubs would be planted in Albert Park under a revegetation plan created by Warrnambool City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.