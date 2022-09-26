About 100,000 trees and shrubs would be planted in Albert Park under a revegetation plan created by Warrnambool City Council.
The draft plan - which covers 57 hectares of public land in the precinct - has been released for public comment.
Cr Max Taylor said the plan would help the council achieve its goal of a greener Warrnambool in 2040.
"This plan is to increase the biodiversity through the planting of native plant species and incorporate a range of local indigenous species," he said.
"I can remember as a child spending countless days and weekends in the huge Cypress trees along Cramer and Coulstock streets and building great hut fortresses in the Cypress trees and then falling down from them and going home with broken bones.
"So I don't think that would be accepted these days."
Cr Taylor said the plan would ensure the safety of park users.
The site has been touted for its potential for providing habitat that focuses on bird and insect pollinators, including larvae.
Set to be rolled out over a number of years, works would depend on the council's priorities and budget allocation.
No costings have been included in the draft plan.
The construction of planned integrated water management infrastructure, including wetland and rain garden, would also impact the roll-out.
Cr Debbie Arnott said Warrnambool had a wonderful park in the centre of the city and it was important the council looked after it.
"It's a wonderful asset. Not many cities have such a park of that size that accommodates so many community facilities," she said.
Cr Ben Blain said considerable work had been done with the key stakeholders in the area to make sure the revegetation plan won't impact the activities that happen there.
He said if there were going to be issues with user groups they should speak up to make sure the council gets it right.
"It is an exciting project that will be undertaken over the coming years so it will take a while," Cr Blain said.
"Creating an ecosystem and improving the amenity of the oval, that's what we are really trying to do here."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said he was all in favour of council projects that involved revegetation and extra plantings.
However, he suggested they looked closely at planting local indigenous species rather than some of the species that were proposed under the precinct plan.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.