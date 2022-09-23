A culture of connection in Terang Mortlake's youth girls football program is helping build up a passionate group of female players.
Annabelle Glossop, 16, attends Mercy Regional College alongside first-year player Molly Kavenagh, 14, though the pair had barely spoken before becoming teammates.
"I didn't really know Molly, just that she went to my school," Glossop said. "But now we play footy together, you can have a chat to her."
Mortlake-based Glossop said this year's team had a lot of new faces, including Terang-based Kavenagh.
"We got to see all our skills develop over the year," Glossop said.
The Bloods' youth girls program is in its fourth year in the Western Victoria Female Football League, with coach Alison Kenna, who took over the role in 2020, confident it was having a positive effect on the community.
"It's a really positive, fun environment for the girls to be in," she said. "Starting from scratch is about building the right culture... not necessarily the win-loss ratio.
"This season was a classic example of that, we only had one win but having an environment where the girls want to come and be a part of. They have the best time.
"A lot of the parents say the girls just love it because it's fun, they meet new friends, all the things sport should be."
Kenna said her players, who attend several different schools, had bonded as teammates and friends.
"Whether they can kick a goal or handball or mark, to a lot them, is not as important as the connections they make," she said.
Kenna said there was already a buzz from players about when the next pre-season would start.
"They enjoy what they get out the team and it's much more than the actual game," she said. "A couple of girls said they even like training more than playing."
The team will hold a scratch match at Mortlake's DC Farren Oval on September 30, with current and former players taking to the field.
Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club has been awarded a $32,000 Vic Health grant. Kenna said the girls' team would benefit through new uniforms, with money also funnelled towards change room upgrades, a new trailer, line markers and gym equipment for the club.
"The female football is still in its foundation years," Kenna said. "A lot of it has gone to supporting that. We haven't gone without anything but bits and pieces were put together.
"This sort of money goes a long way to any rural sporting club."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
