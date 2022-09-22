Police seeking help to locate wanted man

Portland and Heywood police are seeking public assistance to help locate Hemi Prasad.
Mr Prasad currently has two outstanding warrants and is believed to be living in the Portland and Heywood area.
Anyone with information about Mr Prasad is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Heywood police station (5527 1614).
